Rathbone Brothers plc Has $8.72 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

