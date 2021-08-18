Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

