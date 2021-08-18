Rathbone Brothers plc Invests $5.59 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -323.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock valued at $77,432,103 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.