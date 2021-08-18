Rathbone Brothers plc Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.08% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $112.02.

