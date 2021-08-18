Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $576.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.