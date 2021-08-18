Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 147.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.09% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,772 shares of company stock worth $7,589,866 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

AQUA stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

