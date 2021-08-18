Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

