Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

