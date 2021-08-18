Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 2.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 130,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

