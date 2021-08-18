Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 324,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,032. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.