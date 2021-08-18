Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 1,746 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Novartis by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.