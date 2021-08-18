Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 4,880 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Newmont by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

