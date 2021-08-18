Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 6,432 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Intel by 78.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Intel by 2,908.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

INTC stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

