Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 9,174 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.