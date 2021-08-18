Rathbone Brothers plc Takes $7.89 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

MRVL opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

