Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $365.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

