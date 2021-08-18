Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.