Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $665.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $663.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

