Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

