Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce sales of $103.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.30 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $404.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $440.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $429.78 million, with estimates ranging from $378.30 million to $462.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

RTLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 95.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 348,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

