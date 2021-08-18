Raydium Trading 80.4% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $8.00 or 0.00017461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $467.62 million and approximately $349.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 80.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,465,107 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

