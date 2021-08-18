Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HLS stock opened at C$17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.15.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.33 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -24.55%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

