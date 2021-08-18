Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

RGLD has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.44 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

