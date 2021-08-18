Raymond James Trims CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.86% from the company’s current price.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,578. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

