RChain Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, RChain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. RChain has a market capitalization of $76.71 million and $379,593.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.60 or 0.00852906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00048264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00100593 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,715,341 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

