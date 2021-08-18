RE Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.15% of Diodes worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 9,672.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIOD stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. 3,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,784. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,033 shares of company stock worth $9,344,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

