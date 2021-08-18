RE Advisers Corp Buys 14,000 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of Verint Systems worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,155. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -236.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.68.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

