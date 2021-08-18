RE Advisers Corp Buys 96,300 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.39% of Triumph Group worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 217,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.83. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

