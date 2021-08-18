RE Advisers Corp Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 435,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,645,121. The company has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.