RE Advisers Corp Has $161.01 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for about 3.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.92% of Avery Dennison worth $161,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $216.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,526. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.