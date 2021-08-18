RE Advisers Corp Has $3.20 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Carter’s worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,787. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

