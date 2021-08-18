RE Advisers Corp Has $3.34 Million Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.29% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CHCT traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,512. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

