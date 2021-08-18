RE Advisers Corp Has $3.74 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,184. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

