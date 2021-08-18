RE Advisers Corp Has $31.42 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.88. 44,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

