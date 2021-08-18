RE Advisers Corp Has $38.21 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $38,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 69.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 63,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 59.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,024. The stock has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

