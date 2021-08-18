RE Advisers Corp Has $6.10 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $99.62. 18,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.87.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,430,147.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,310,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

