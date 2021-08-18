RE Advisers Corp Has $71.69 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the quarter. American International Group accounts for about 1.7% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.18% of American International Group worth $71,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in American International Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 243,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,998. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

