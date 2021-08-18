RE Advisers Corp Has $75.84 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.18% of DuPont de Nemours worth $75,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 163,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

