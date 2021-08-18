RE Advisers Corp Increases Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.22% of Model N worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

NYSE MODN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. 4,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

