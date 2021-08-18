RE Advisers Corp Lowers Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,101 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $27,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.70. 395,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

