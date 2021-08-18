RE Advisers Corp Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RE Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.45% of Leidos worth $63,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

