RE Advisers Corp Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,000. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.12% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,060,000 after purchasing an additional 677,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 558,274 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.85. 22,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,296. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

