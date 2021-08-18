RE Advisers Corp Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RE Advisers Corp cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.6% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $110,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,744 shares of company stock worth $10,702,524 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $206.47. 54,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

