RE Advisers Corp Sells 13,564 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $56,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.01. 138,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,465. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

