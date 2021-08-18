RE Advisers Corp Sells 13,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $65,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 340,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,790,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.