RE Advisers Corp Sells 28,900 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.38% of VICI Properties worth $63,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 18.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $630,000.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,661. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

