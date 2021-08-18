RE Advisers Corp Sells 31,700 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,703. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

