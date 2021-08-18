RE Advisers Corp Sells 6,000 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Avient worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,893. Avient Co. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

