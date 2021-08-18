RE Advisers Corp Sells 7,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.8% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,662,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $130.01. 82,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

