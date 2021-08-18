RE Advisers Corp Sells 77,000 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

RE Advisers Corp decreased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.22% of Core-Mark worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth about $16,780,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

